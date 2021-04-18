Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: 16 Covid patients die due oxygen shortage, collector said deaths were due to their critical state

By Staff Reporter

However, administration admitted deaths of 10 corona patients.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 16 Covid patients died due to oxygen shortage in Shahdol Medical College hospital on Sunday morning. Oxygen was supplied to patients at low pressure. However, administration admitted deaths of 10 corona patients.

“ Oxygen pressure was low but we had back up of jumbo oxygen cylinders so there is no as oxygen shortage. Deaths are due to their critical condition and not because of shortage of oxygen,” Shahdol district collector Satyendra Singh said.

