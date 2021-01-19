Madhya Pradesh: 3.22 km special power line for Dhar district hospital, no more power glitch

Dhar: In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply, a special 33 KV line has been installed for District Bhoj Hospital of Dhar. This line will only supply electricity to the hospital.

Superintendent engineer JR Kankhare of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, Dhar said that special facility was launched for the hospital as per the direction of company's managing director Amit Tomar.

For this, a 3.22-km-long 33 KV special line has been laid from 220 grid of Power Transmission Company located on Mandav Link Road to Bhoj District Hospital. This line, costing around Rs 63 lakh, would meet hospital's power demand of 375 kilowatts.

Kankhare said that second line of 11 KV for hospital would also continue to work and would function even in critical situation. Dhar's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusaiya Gawli said that collector Alok Singh had made separate distribution line a priority and ordered public work department (PWD) and the power company to ensure continuous coordination.

This hospital has 300 beds, plus OPD of more than 500 patients daily. The new line would provide uninterrupted power supply to patients, their families, hospital employees and officers.