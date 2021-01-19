Madhya Pradesh: Congress party handled Ram Mandir funds when it was in power, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee

Indore: Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Monday responded to the questions raised by Congress party MP Digvijaya Singh on the previous donations made to the temple, saying that those funds were managed by the Congress party itself.

"Congress party was in power at that time when a ban was imposed on Ram Mandir. All the funds were acquired by their government, and all the charge was given to the commissioner who also worked under them. Those who have handed us over the trust can open and check it," said Chaupal. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has asked the Vishva Hindu Parishad to make public the details of funds collected earlier for the Ram Janambhoomi.

He has also donated Rs 1,11,111 to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While talking to the media, Kameshwar Chaupal said that the donation campaign for the Ram Mandir will commence from January 14 and go on till February 27 throughout the country.