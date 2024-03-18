Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Divyang Twins Defy Odds, To Do Their Master’s At US University | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Krishna and Balram Gupta, 25-year-old twins from Dhanmandi locality in Dhar, have always faced life's challenges with remarkable resilience. Born with hearing and speech impairments, they have defied the odds to excel in their academic pursuits. Their story is not just one of personal triumph but also a beacon of hope for many others facing similar obstacles.

Their latest achievement, being selected for a Master's at the University of Washington, USA, under the Divyang category, is a testament to their perseverance and determination. This opportunity, extended to only 20 students nationwide, is a significant milestone for their city, Dhar, as it celebrates its first-ever selection of Divyang students for foreign studies.

The Central government's decision to provide full scholarship support underscores the importance of inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. Balram and Krishna's success is not just their own but also a reflection of the unwavering support and sacrifices made by their parents.

Their journey to this point has been marked by consistent academic excellence, recognised by the Chief Minister in 2018. Their dedication, hard work, and the support of their family have been the pillars of their success.

District teacher honour ceremony committee founder Suresh Goyal and social worker Ashish Goyal have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the twins, wishing them a bright and prosperous future ahead. Balram and Krishna's story is a reminder that with determination and support, any obstacle can be overcome, and dreams can be turned into reality.