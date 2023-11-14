Madhya Pradesh: Dhar To Host 692nd Urs From Dec 21 To 25

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 692nd Urs festival of the Malwa Hazrat Maulana Baba Kamaluddin Chishti will be celebrated from December 21 to 25 with great pomp.

A meeting of the Urs committee regarding its preparations was organised under the chairmanship of advocate Haji Nisar Ahmed. Hafiz Nawab Saheb opened the meeting with a recitation of the Quran and treasurer Abdul Salam Lalla presented the previous year's accounts.

The meeting started with the collection of donations. A fair will also be organised from December 21 and will continue till January 7, 2024. The country’s renowned artists from across the country would present Qawwali performances during the festival.

Committee members as well as others who were present during the meeting were given responsibilities. The meeting was attended by Sadar Suhail Nisar, vice president Shakeel Ahmed, advocate Qari Rafiuddin Syed, Kaleem Mansoori and others.

