MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Raises Kashmir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Appease Public In Betul

PM Modi at Chhattisgarh rally | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With less than 48 hours left for voting, both BJP and Congress are going high on campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, aiming to swing the votes last-minute. As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a roadshow in Bhopal on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take off a grand rally in Indore on Tuesday evening.

Few hours ago before the rally, PM Modi reached Betul on Tuesday afternoon to address a public gathering. Launching at attack on the opposition, he said the Congress leaders are sitting at home because they have accepted that their fake promises won't work in front of Modi's credible guarantees.

मध्यप्रदेश के मेरे भाई-बहन 17 नवम्बर को इतिहास रचने के लिए घर से निकलेंगे।



यह चुनाव है-

मध्यप्रदेश के विकास को डबल इंजन की रफ़्तार और नौजवानों व महिलाओं को आगे बढ़ने के नये अवसर देने तथा



कांग्रेस के लूट एवं भ्रष्टाचार के पंजे को फिर कभी भी मध्यप्रदेश की तिजोरी पर हाथ न लगाने… pic.twitter.com/xYARm9gbzn — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 14, 2023

Kashmir, Ram Temple & More

Listing his achievements, Modi yet again raised the Kashmir issue. "Congress never believed in abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, they had never taken construction of Ram temple seriously. And here we are, we have done it all," the Prime Minister said.

He further asked the people to vote BJP to power so and prevent "corrupt Congress' reach to Madhya Pradesh's treasury."

The Prime Minister further said that he has gone through the public's report card of the Madhya Pradesh and asserted that Congress has accepted the defeat in the elections.

"Come November 17 and Congress's fake claims will be exposed. Today, we got a report from the entire state of Madhya Pradesh that Congress has accepted defeat and now they are only relying on their luck" he said.

PM Modi further thanked the public in Madhya Pradesh for showingunprecedented trust and love for the BJP.

कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने सरकारी कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों को धमकाना शुरू कर दिया है...



मैं एमपी के सरकारी कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों से कहूंगा...

कांग्रेस की धमकियों से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है, आप ईमानदारी से अपना काम करते रहें।



एमपी में आज भी भाजपा है और 3 दिसंबर के नतीजों के बाद… pic.twitter.com/9cfjK4zvoE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 14, 2023

PM Modi asserted that all the promises made to the public here will be fulfilled, adding that this is his guarantee.

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly is all set to undergo voting on November 17 with counting of votes scheduled on December 3.