Madhya Pradesh: Dhar team to take part in national junior inter-district athletics

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Dhar will participate in the national junior inter-district athletics competition to be organised in Patna, Bihar from February 10 to 12. This competition is being conducted by Bihar Athletics Association.

A district-level athletic championship was organised in Dhar on the orders of the Indian Athletics Association, New Delhi and under the guidance of Madhya Pradesh Athletic Association in charges Arjun Muralidharan and Amanat Khan and players for the national tournament were selected on the basis of their performance in this event.

All arrangements were done under the joint aegis of Maharaja Bhoj Post Graduate College, Dhar and the District Athletics Association.

About 65 boys and girls participated in the championship. On the special suggestion of Dilip Patondia and Vishwas Pandey of the district association, the players were specially trained for the national-level championship.

Dhar team coach Deepak Kushwaha, manager Tejpal Singh Chauhan and director Prakash Patel will accompany these students.

Players Anshika Chauhan, Abhay Sultane, Bharat Bamnia, Prabhat Mayda and others participated in athletic activities like broad jump, three-step high jump, sprint, 60m race and many more.