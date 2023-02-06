Madhya Pradesh: Rare surgery performed successfully at government hospital in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A rare and critical facial and jaw bone surgery was recently performed successfully for the first time here at District Hospital, Dhar on Monday.

Patient named as Khadag Singh (18-years-old), a resident of Kalibawri area of Dharampuri (Dhar), suffered major injuries around his face. On January 24, the patient complained of severe pain on the left side of his face at the dental department of the district hospital. On the basis of CT scan reports, right upper jaw and right zygomatic (face bone below the eyes) was found to be complexly fractured. The patient was admitted and underwent face surgery. During which, rare and critical facial and jaw bone surgery through open reduction and internal fixation method was performed with the help of screws and titanium plates.

Notably, same face lift surgery cost varies from Rs 40-45k in Indore, but was performed free of cost at the District Hospital. The surgeon’s team led by dentist Gaurav Gupta, Dr Jayesh Gupta MDS (Maxillo Facial Surgeon), Aashi Fazila (MDS Oral Pathology), OT in-charge Ranjana Uike succeeded in performing a very rare and challenging surgery. The rare and unique case of academic interest was performed under the guidance of civil surgeon and chief hospital superintendent Dr ML Malviya. The patient thanked the team and appreciated the generosity of the doctors.

