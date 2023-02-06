Madhya Pradesh: Daughter killed in Dhar, mother suffer grave injuries after cylinder explodes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday morning, a household LPG cylinder exploded in a kuccha house near Banjari Phaliya area of Dharampuri Bagwaniya village under Dhar district, killing an 18-year-old girl and severely injuring her mother.

According to police, a cylinder blast occurred in a hut, causing structural damage to the kuccha house.

However, after a thorough investigation, the exact cause of the fire incident could be determined. The house caught fire as soon as the incident occurred. Screams from the trapped mother-daughter were heard after this.

When neighbours heard the noise, they rushed to the scene and attempted to doze the fire with the limited resources they had. Failing in their attempts, they called fire tender.

Naib tehsildar Keshia Solanki and a police team rushed to the scene and recovered the girl's body identified as Kiran, as well as her trapped mother, Soram Mayaram.

She was taken to Dhamnod hospital in critical condition (with 80% burn injuries) and is currently receiving treatment.

Following the Panchnama of the incident, police sent the girl's body for autopsy. The police investigation is currently underway and more details are awaited.

