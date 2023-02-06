e-Paper Get App
Indore: MY Hospital's bed capacity to rise as 120-bed ward ready

Developed on sixth floor with lightweight technology, hospital to decide allocation of beds to departments soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital would get an increase in the number of beds as the work of the 120-bed ward has been completed.

According to superintendent Dr PS Thakur, a ward of 120-bed is being prepared on the sixth floor of the hospital by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board through lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building.

“This ward has been prepared with hollow pipes and sheets on the terrace of the sixth floor. The ward is ready and its allocation would be done soon,” Dr Thakur added.

He also added that the construction work of 8 modular operation theatres’ complex has been started on the first floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

As the services of the gynaecology ward are being shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, the OT complex along with the facility of 200 beds is also being developed in the vacant space. Along with this, a 30-bed ICU will also be developed.

The OT complex has been prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crores by PWD’s Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment for serious ailments.

“The work of OT complex would be completed in four months. As the building is about 70 years old, new construction is being done keeping that in mind. The new OTs will help in performing complex paediatric surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, and others,” Dr PS Thakur added.

