Madhya Pradesh: Dhar District Committee To Felicitate 180 Retired Educators On National Teachers’ Day

Photo: Pexels

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Teacher's Committee is all set to organise a ‘Teachers Felicitation Programme’ here at Milan Mahal on Indore Road in Dhar to mark National Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Celebrating Teachers’ Day by recognising the efforts of teachers, the committee would felicitate around 180 retired teachers (from Tribal Affairs Department and Education Department).

Committee organises such felicitation ceremonies every year to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of teachers. Along with this, President/Governor award recipient teachers and personalities bringing laurels to the district at international and national level would be felicitated at the ceremony.

Apart from which, committee has been regularly organising cultural programmes in order to develop the process of interaction between participants. In view of the felicitation ceremony, the committee held a meeting where committee was reconstituted. Ramnarayan Dhakad, Baban Agarwal were nominated as patron, Narayan Kuber Joshi chairman and Sureshchandra Goyal was nominated as secretary.

Notably, the committee has been recognised by World Book of Records London (in the year 2022) and Golden Book of World Records (in the year 2018) for longest running award/felicitation ceremony. Committee has been organising a teachers' felicitation ceremony for 39 years now (for their efforts to impart education across the district). In these years, a total of 5,400 retired teachers have been felicitated.

