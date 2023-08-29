Doubling Project Of Ratlam-Neemuch Track: Collector Issues Whip For Land Allotment Completion

Representational image | File Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Land allotment for the doubling project of Ratlam-Neemuch railway line in Ratlam district will have to be completed by September 30. This was directed by district collector, Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, in a meeting of the district administration and railway officials.

According to official information, for the doubling work of Ratlam-Neemuch railway line, land is to be allotted near Ratlam city, at Namli and Naugaon (Jaora) villages.

The district collector directed railway officials present in the meeting to complete survey work as soon as possible and to identify the land required for conversion purpose so that allotment work could be completed on time.

