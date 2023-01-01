Madhya Pradesh: Dhar collector seeks report on demolition of tribal houses

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Free Press raised the issue of demolition of makeshift houses of seven tribal families, Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra sought a detailed report about the incident from Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chauhan.

According to information, collector Mishra called Chauhan and sought the detailed information, but the officer was unable to reply since naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma did not furnish any detail about Barkheda village incident to his seniors. On this, Chauhan replied to collector Mishra that he will only be able to answer after getting the complete details from naib tehsildar Sharma, sources said.

Immediately after the conversation with collector Mishra, SDM Chauhan reprimanded naib tehsildar Sharma by calling him and said that on what basis the houses of seven tribal families in Barkheda were demolished and with whose permission. What arrangements were made for the rehabilitation of the seven families before the houses were demolished.

SDM Chauhan asked him to prepare a report immediately and submit it to him. Mahesh Meda, one of the victim families from Barkheda talking to Free Press said that patwari Kusum Ajnawe had visited their village on Saturday. She prepared a panchnama. Meda informed that 18 to 20 members, including one 21-day-old infant of seven families are still living under the open sky.

The administration has not yet made any arrangements for temporary alternative tent shelters, quilts, blankets for them, nor has any food, assistance or any alternative compensation been given.

Notably, on December 19, the sarpanch's husband Sunil Meda, deputy sarpanch Anandi Lal Maru of Barkheda gram panchayat visited Barkheda village and asked tribal families to give Rs 1 lakh each or else their houses will be demolished. Failing to fulfil their demands, on December 20, Meda, Maru and naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma brought JCB and demolished the houses.

