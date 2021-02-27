Madhya Pradesh: Dhar braces up for free COVID vaccination, registration to begin in 50 health centers from March 1

Dhar: With the active cases reducing to single digit in the district, Dhar is all set to begin free COVID vaccination from March 1. District collector Alok Kumar Singh informed that from March 1, people above 60-years, as well as people aging between 45 and 59 years infected with a serious ailment, will be vaccinated.
Collector Singh informed that for this, registration and vaccination will be starting in 50 health centers in the district from March 1. In which vaccination work is being started in the district hospitals, UPHC, community health centers, primary health centers, sub-health centers.
Identified diseases such as cardiovascular diseases for which person have been admitted to the hospital in the past one year, heart transplant or pacemaker, severe heart contraction disorder, heart valve serious or moderate disorder, congenital heart disease with severe pulmonary, the patient taking medicines for artery hypertension, heart disease/bypass/heart attack and high blood pressure/sugar disease, hypertension/ sugar patients with angina, CT / MRI, will be taken under vigilance and the patients suffering from these diseases should do prior registration.
Known persons with brain stroke who are receiving treatment for high blood pressure and sugar, high blood pressure and sugar with pulmonary artery hypertension, sugar, and complications from 10 years and people taking treatment of high blood pressure, kidney/liver/stemcell transplanted or waiting Individuals, serious patients with dialysis and kidney, have long-term oral corticosteroid/immunity, can also avail the vaccination, also registering them prior on the site.
People suffering from the above disease can do their registration in two ways; first is the open slot - beneficiaries can download the registration directly on their mobile by downloading the app. Apart from this, the beneficiaries who are not able to do the registration can get their registration done on the basis of their age certificate, voter id / Aadhaar card, or other photo identity card at the vaccination site.
