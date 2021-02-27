COVID effect in Madhya Pradesh: Strict vigil on Khetia bordering Maharashtra, checking intensified, challan issued to violators

Khetia: Amid the rising number of corona cases in neighboring state Maharashtra, the Barwani district administration intensified a checking drive at Khetia, the last village of Madhya Pradesh bordering Mahrashtra here in the district.

The local administration not only emphasised on the health check-up of people entering into Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra but also on the use of masks in public places.

Pansemal sub-divisional officer Sumer Singh Mujalde informed that team of administration is on alert and keeping a strict vigil in the area since it was a weekly haat bazaar day. Not only from Khetia and villages in Madhya Pradesh, but a large number of villagers from the other side state border also came here to purchase daily need items.

Due to the continuous spread of corona infection in Maharashtra, a special operation is being carried out on the border of Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra, Mujalde said.

The team at the check-post with an infrared thermometer, oximeter and sanitizer is checking people and also instructing them to wear mask properly. Those who did not wear masks were issued challan by team members.