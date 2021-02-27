Covid effect in Madhya Pradesh: Badkeshwar Mahadev fair postponed

Bagh: Keeping a tab on the situation, the Dhar district administration has postponed the much-awaited Badkeshwar Mahadev fair in Bagh village. The district administration issued a prohibitory order till March 31 in compliance with the guidelines of the ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the order, big fairs or events will not be organised in the Dhar district. Brief events can be organised with the proper permission of the sub-divisional magistrate or city magistrate. All events will be allowed to be held on the condition of following the system of face mask, social distancing, sanitization, and thermal scanning.

The above events/programs will not be organised in the Containment Zone. This order will be effective with immediate effect. Violation of this order will fall under the category of a punishable offense under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The remaining orders and the omissions have given from time to time will remain in force. In view of the relevant order, information has been provided by the organizers regarding the postponement of the Badkeshwar Mahadev Mela.