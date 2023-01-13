Madhya Pradesh: Dhakad community enraged over Karni Sena’s remarks on CM in Neemuch

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Neemuch (Madha Pradesh): Members of the Dhakad Karar community have been enraged over Karni Sena’s derogatory and indecent remarks against state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and demanded strict action against the accused. Members of All-India Dhakad Mahasabha Neemuch staged a demonstration on Friday and handed over a memorandum to the superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma while demanding stern action against those found guilty of the act.

The office bearers of the community said that in a video that went viral, some members of Karni Sena were seen using derogatory and indecent remarks against the CM during their agitation for reservation on the basis of economic status. Community members alleged that the inflammatory remarks hurt their sentiments and added that they condemn the act and demand appropriate action against those found guilty of using such abhorring remarks against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.