Madhya Pradesh: Dewas residents can participate in liveability survey of central govt

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to find out the proper criteria for living in the cities, the central government is conducting a survey among the citizens living in cities.

Along with this survey, competition is also being conducted online through QR-code. Residents of Dewas can participate in the competition by going to the QR-Code and also get a certificate. Citizens of Dewas city can give their suggestions about the city by visiting the QR-Code.

Citizens have to answer 17 questions in the feedback by visiting the QR code. After registration, as soon as the participants go to the QR link, the question will be displayed on your mobile. The rank of Dewas city will be decided on the suggestion of the citizens. Citizens participating in the survey will also get a certificate.