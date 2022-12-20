Madhya Pradesh: Industrial accident victim attempts suicide at public hearing in Dewas

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Padesh): A man attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance during a public hearing at the collector's office in Dewas on Tuesday after which he was immediately rushed to the district hospital by tehsildar Poonam Tomar. He is currently admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital.

The victim, Arun Soni, is a resident of Premnagar Part-2 of the district. He alleged that he suffered severe leg burns while working at the company’s boiler plant located in the industrial area in February 2022. He underwent medical treatment at the civil hospital.

Arun had brought his problems to the notice of the local public representatives, collector, SP Office, Labour Department and even CM Helpline number on a number of occasions, seeking help from them, but there was no positive response from them.

Company officials had earlier promised to pay compensation amount and even to disburse his salary, but at least eight months have passed by and he has not received a single penny from the company. He accused the company officials of pressuring him to let go of the case by taking a token amount of about 20-25,000 rupees.

Giving information, collector Rishav Gupta said that a worker had sustained serious injuries while working at a boiler plant in the industrial area. The company bore the cost of his medical treatment and even gave Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation amount. A case under Occupational Safety and Health Act has been registered. Appropriate compensation would be given to the victim.

