Madhya Pradesh: Annual sports meet held at Escort Junior College Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The annual sports meet for the year 2022-23 was concluded at Escort Junior College, Dewas with great zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

Chief guests CSP Dewas Vivek Singh, District Olympic Association and Kabaddi Association secretary Anwar Khan, District Volleyball Association's Hemendra Nigam, former mayor & trustee Prem Kumar Sharma and CEO Vishal Sharma attended the event.

The event began with the guests lighting lamps at the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. Students participated in sports events and took part in physical exercises and cultural event. A felicitation ceremony of meritorious sports students for the academic year and winners of annual sports competition was also organised on the occasion.

The guests in their address said that when defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rework those plans, and rest your goals and then you can achieve success. Sports gives confidence in all aspects of life and it enables us to accept even defeat gracefully.

They motivated students by singing the famous poem ‘Koshish Karne Walon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti’. Principal Sapna Jain extended gratitude to all the guests and sports incharge Priyanshi and colleagues in making this event a grand success.

