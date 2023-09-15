 Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Players Shine In Nat’l Karate C’ship In Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Players Shine In Nat'l Karate C'ship In Rajasthan

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Karate players from Dewas shined in the national karate Championship (sports karate league part 2) held at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur (Rajasthan) from September 8 to September 12, 2023.

While representing the state in National Championship, karate players brought laurels to the city. The National Karate Championship was a display of strength, discipline and skill as 2,200 players from across the country had converged. Harsh Chauhan of Dewas won super gold in 84 kg and was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Besides him, Vihan Khan, Chirayu Modi, Akshay Choudhary, Shivansh Jaiswal, Vishank Sagar and Rishabh Yadav bagged gold medals while Qasim Khan, Harsh Malvi and Krishna Yadav bagged silver medals and Varnika Trivedi won bronze medal. Upon returning to the city, players were received with warm welcome at Tukojirao Power Stadium.

Amateur Karate Association president Rajesh Kumawat, secretary Rajiv Chauhan, vice-president Meena Rao, Wushu Association president Jitendra Nagar, Ashok Singh Gaud, Judo Association secretary Atish Mali, Kurash Association president Manish Jain and Kshipra Rural Development coordinator Rajesh Barna were present.

Kumawat said announced Rs 5,000 cash reward for players bagging super gold and gold medals in the Championship.

