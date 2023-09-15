Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Facebook Page Hacked; Recovered Within Hours

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After two years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's social media accounts have once again fallen victim to hackers. On Thursday night, as soon as Scindia's team learned that his Facebook page had been hacked, a sense of alarm spread.

Hackers not only gained access to the page but also posted some old photos and videos on it. This information was immediately reported to the police's cyber cell. The cyber cell swung into action and sought assistance from technical experts. After rigorous efforts, the Facebook page was recovered in about an hour.

After the recovery of the page, the posted photos and videos were deleted. In this case, the cyber cell has filed a case against unknown culprits and initiated an investigation. It's worth noting that Scindia's Facebook page had been hacked once before, about two years ago.

Scindia's social media team remains vigilant about the handling of his accounts, but the exact details of when and how the page was hacked are still unclear. As soon as controversial content appeared on the page, the entire team became active in addressing the issue.

Gwalior's Senior Police Superintendent Rajesh Singh Chandel shared that a complaint had been received about the hacking of Scindia Fans Club's Facebook page, which had displayed objectionable photos and videos.

A case has been registered, and the cyber team is currently investigating who is behind this hacking.

