Indore: Several Youths Booked For Pelting Stones At A Bar | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against youths on the complaint of a bar manager for pelting stones at the bar in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Some youths were also seen pelting stones in a CCTV installed near the spot. The police are searching for them.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Pushpendra Patel, manager of Bottom Sip bar, complained that five youths who had come on two bikes had pelted stones at the bar. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that bar employees had an argument with a person named Kanha and his friends a couple of days ago. Police believe that the same youths pelted stones to take revenge. The accused are being searched based on the CCTV footage.

Three caught with brown sugar

The joint team of crime branch and Vijay Nagar police arrested three persons while they were carrying brown sugar in the area on Wednesday night. TI Ravindra Gurjar said that acting on a tip-off, the joint team caught three youths named Akash, Naman and Ajay from the ground behind Mangal City.

During a search, the police recovered more than 30 grams of brown sugar from them. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had brought the drugs from a person in Agar Malwa. The accused were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and they are being questioned further.

