Indore: Farmers Led By Congress Leaders Take Out Protest Rally Against Land Acquisition 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of farmers led by Congress leader Jitu Patwari, Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, and state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria took out a tractor rally to protest against the proposed land acquisition plan for Indore-Pithampur economic corridor, on Thursday.

The farmers of over 16 villages participated in the over 12-km Yuva-Kisan Kranti March rally which was taken out from Navada via Sindoda, Rangwasa, Rau, Silicon City to Rajendra Nagar.

Addressing the rally, Jitu Patwari said that Shivraj government is not farmer-friendly and is acquiring the land forcefully.

“If Congress government is formed then land mafia institutions like IDA will be shut,” he said.

Srinivas BV and Vikrant Bhuria too targeted the government and demanded the government not to acquire farmers’ land for the economic corridor, increase the collectors’ guideline for their land, along with compensating the deficit rain-affected farmers for their crop loss and a CBI probe into the alleged Patwari recruitment exam

A large number of cops were deployed at Rajendra Nagar where the rally was stopped and prevented from entering the city.

Congress leaders submitted the memorandum to ADM Roshan Rai and MIDC executive director Pratul Sinha.

Commuters face ordeal, traffic snarls for hours

A large number of commuters had to face a tough time while passing the Rajendra Nagar to Rau section of AB Road due to the rally. A huge traffic jam took place due to the same and large number of vehicles including school buses, ambulances and cars were stuck for more than an hour.

