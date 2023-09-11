Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Mayor Visits Kshipra River | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas mayor Geeta Agrawal expressed her gratitude to the divine by visiting holy Kshipra river, accompanied by Durgesh Aggarwal.

She performed worship rituals at the banks of the river, acknowledging the vital role played by Maa Kshipra in providing drinking water to the city's residents throughout the year.

The mayor shared her concerns about water scarcity in the river due to insufficient rainfall, which had prompted the municipal corporation to source water from NVDA.

However, she conveyed her relief and gratitude to God for two consecutive days of good rainfall recently, which has replenished the Mokshadayini Maa Kshipra River.

With the renewed water supply, the city can now ensure a continuous water source from the dam for its residents.

This development brings significant relief not only to the urban population but also to local farmers who depend on the river. The mayor extended her wishes for the well-being of all.