MP: Washable Apron Work At Jhansi Junction, Shaan-e-Bhopal Express Train Cancels 18 Trips

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway, Bhopal Division on Sunday informed that multiple trains will be cancelled due to the ongoing work of washable apron being done by the railway administration at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi (VGLJ) station of North Central Railway, Jhansi Division.

Following trains cancelled

Due to the ongoing work, it has been decided to cancel many trains passing through this (VGLJ) station, which includes train number 12155/12156 Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Shan-e-Bhopal Express, said the official statement. Train No. 12155 Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express from September 11 to September 28 and Train No. 12156 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Express from September 12 to September 29 will each have 18 trips cancelled from their originating station, mentioned the official statement.

The press release further urged the passengers to check the exact status of the train from the railway inquiry service NTES/139 authorized by the Railways and start the journey accordingly in order to avoid inconvenience.

