Madhya Pradesh: Dewas mayor redresses citizens' problems during public hearing

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing was held at the Municipal Corporation meeting room in the presence of mayor Geeta Agarwal on Wednesday. A total of 17 applications from citizens were received. Most of the problems, mentioned in the applications were resolved by the mayor while a few were kept under consideration.

The mayor sent the applications to related departments and asked for speedy redressal. The office bearers of Shree Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Trust, Dewas, told on behalf of the Jain community that a gas-powered crematorium has been set up by the Municipal Corporation at the main Muktidham, which will help in improving the quality of air.

The mayor was informed through a letter that the last rites of any member of the Jain society would be performed only in gas-operated crematoriums.

Mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal said that this initiative of the Jain society would inspire other societies to perform cremation in gas-operated crematoriums too. The mayor also distributed 11 birth and 15 death certificates under the Chief Minister's public service campaign.