 Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Demand Action Against Miscreants For Spitting On Mahakal Procession
This has caused resentment in Hindu community.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees of Mahakaleshwar have demanded tough action against miscreants for allegedly spitting on Mahakal procession from their balcony in Ujjain on Monday.

Irked over the incident, devotees have handed over a memorandum to sub divisional officer (SDO) Akash Singh and demanded strict action against miscreants to prevent similar act in future.

Deepak Tepan said that a few miscreants from minority community allegedly spitted on the religious rally (Mahakal Sawari) on Monday. This has caused resentment in Hindu community. Eight more religious processions would be taken out in Shravan. They demanded strict action to prevent repeat of such acts in future.

Ashok Jhala, Manish Rathore, Advocate Nitin Tiwari, Parmeshwar Sharma, Gaurav Rathore and a large number of devotees were also present.

