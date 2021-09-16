Madhya Pradesh: Develop agro-industrial hub in Jaora, appeals MLA to Union minister

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Jaora.

During his visit, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey presented a letter to the minister demanding that the under Bharatmala scheme, an agro-based industrial hub should be set-up here in Jaora and its surrounding area near New Delhi-Mumbai eight lane highway.

Besides, Jaora should be given connectivity to this highway and approval should be given to various road routes of Jaora Assembly constituency. Earlier, Gadkari was welcomed by Dr Pandey.

Pandey mentioned that the area produces good quality of garlic, poppy seeds, soybean, wheat, horticulture crops include orange, guava, apple berry, grapes, peas, tomatoes, onions, potatoes and good road connectivity will boost food industries here.

Cottage, small and micro industries like broom, mat, carpet manufacturing are also operated, which are active in the rural areas of Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ujjain besides Ratlam district.

For the development of Jaora investment area included in the Mumbai-Delhi Industrial Corridor, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a multi-product industrial sector action plan.

Work is being done for the infrastructural development of the area. This industrial area located near the railway station Jaora should be provided connectivity by express way.

MLA also urged Gadkari for approving the construction of Rakoda-Maukhedi, Driyawan-Mawata road, Jaora - Drikalukheda - Drodhar road, Jaora Via Mamatkheda Drikalukheda-Kanser Driyavan road and approval for Jaora - Ujjain four-lane road.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:12 PM IST