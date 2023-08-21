Madhya Pradesh: Deteriorating Condition Of Indore-Ahmedabad Highway, Alarming Concern For Drivers & Commuters

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The deteriorating condition of Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, a vital thoroughfare connecting regions and facilitating transportation, is giving rise to concerns for drivers and commuters.

A series of large potholes have emerged on this important route, posing a serious hazard to those traveling through this stretch. The worsening road conditions are not only causing inconvenience but also inviting accidents, raising alarm among the public.

According to local people, a significant portion of the road, stretching approximately 10 kilometers from Phoolgavdi to Dhulet near Sardarpur, has been marred by these deep potholes, making the journey treacherous for thousands of motorists who rely on this route. The perilous conditions of the road have led to a surge in challenges and difficulties for travelers, as navigating through the pothole-ridden road has become a daunting task.

This issue has not gone unnoticed by the local communities, who have raised concerns about the lack of attention and action from authorities, despite the fact that politicians and high-ranking administrators regularly traverse this route.

On July 10, during the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's visit to Mohankheda, Sardarpur and Rajgarh, the National Highway officials took a temporary measure to address the situation by filling the potholes. However, this short-term solution has not yielded a lasting impact, and the issue remains unresolved.

The absence of a permanent fix to mend these potholes is an alarming concern, given the potential for a major accident to occur at any moment.

