Madhya Pradesh: Divisional-level Karate Competition Begins In Rajgarh

FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Rajgarh witnessed an exhilarating start to the divisional-level karate competition, a government-organized sporting event aimed at fostering talent and camaraderie among young athletes. The event commenced with an energetic inauguration ceremony held at Knowledge Valley School on Saturday morning.

The competition, which has garnered participation from around 450 skilled athletes representing nearly 50 government schools from various districts across the division, promises to be a showcase of dedication, skill, and sportsmanship.

District Karate Sangh president Mahesh Kumar Verma, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the event, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed participants, officials, and guests. He emphasized the significance of such competitions in not only honing the physical abilities of the participants but also in instilling values of discipline, determination and teamwork.

Among the notable dignitaries present at the inauguration were General Secretary of MP Karate Association Vinay Yadav and District Sports officer Purushottam Dubey.

