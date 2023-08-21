MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 150 Assembly Seats

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given target to win 150 Assembly seats in upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. He was addressing the BJP state executive meeting in Gwalior on Sunday.

He asked BJP workers to work unitedly, which he said would ensure that party would rule from Panchayats to Parliament in for next 30 years.

“First victory generates enthusiasm for next victory. Therefore, workers will have to work with enthusiasm, shunning laziness. I have come here to remind you about the victory pledge,” he said.

He said BJP workers had ensured party’s victory on 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in last general elections. They have to take the pledge of starting the campaign by winning Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, which is stronghold of Kamal Nath.

“We have to win election not only to form government but we have to win so that Bantadar (Digvijaya Singh) and Kamal Nath cannot not muster courage even to think about the election”.

Talking about the debacle of BJP in last Assembly elections in state, he said, “We did not lose elections in 2018. Rather, we received 1 lakh votes more….This time, casteism, appeasement and dynasty will come to fore (from side of Congress) but it is not going to work. Nationalism will win this time”.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)