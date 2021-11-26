Madhya Pradesh: Despite CM's orders, daytime power woes irk farmers

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh has ordered that discoms should ensure power supply for up to 6 hours during the day time in the rural regions. But the dicoms have failed to carry out his orders as a result resentment is rife among farmers.

BJP leader and ex-councilor Radheshyam Bamboria has e-mailed Chief Minister seeking to issue instructions to the power distribution company to changes the power supply schedule in the interest of the farmers as they are struggling to irrigate their fields during Rabi season.

Despite the orders given by the government to supply power for 6 hours during daytime, the company is currently providing power for 3 hours to the farmers for irrigation purposes. Farmers are irked with destructed time schedule as they are not able to get a proper sleep or fulfill their duties with the beginning of winter season.

The letter stated that the company supplies power from 3:00pm to 9:00pm in a group, restricting farmers from fulfilling their other duties. Bamboria has urged the Chief Minister to ensure power supply from 6:00am to 12:00pm in first group and from 12:00pm to 6:00pm in second group.

