Madhya Pradesh: Woman accuses live-in partner of duping her

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused the police of not heeding to the allegations which she had leveled against her live in partner.

In her complaint the woman Pinki Das alleged that the accused did not tell her that he is already married. He kept her in his accommodation and developed physical relations with her, she added. When Pinky came to know about the truth, she lodged a report in the Chimanganj police station.

Pinki alleged that after discovering about his marriage she reached the house of the man in the World Bank Colony area but he and his wife beat her up.

ìThe police performed the formality by registering a complaint and did not do anything to provide her justice,î alleged the woman.

The woman is making rounds of the authorities for justice. She alleged that her husband used to abuse her physically after consuming alcohol so she got separated from him. She met the alleged accused Ramcharan Jatwa and has been living with him for over four years.

When she came to know about Ramcharan's truth, she filed a report. After sometime he left Pinky and started living with his first wife. Now she is planning to approach the SP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:32 PM IST