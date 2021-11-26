Madhya Pradesh: 1.6K camps for waiving of power bills default under Samadhan Yojana for Covid-19 relief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People eligible for the power resolution plan, which is for giving relief to people who defaulted on electricity bills during the first wave of Covid-19, are turning up in large numbers at camps set up by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

The government has implemented the resolution plan for waiving last year’s power bills for the period of the first Covid-19 wave. Camps are being organised at 1,600 places in the Malwa-Nimar region to provide exemption to domestic consumers with up to one kilowatt connection. The camps will continue till December 15.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said the dues of domestic consumers of up to 1 kilowatt during the corona outbreak (till August 31, 2020) were deferred by the government. “Orders have been received for 100 per cent rebate on surcharge of the outstanding amount, 40 per cent on depositing the remaining bill amount in lump sum and 25 per cent discount on filling the option of depositing it in 6 equal instalments,” he said.

Tomar said that, on an average, four camps were being organised under each zone distribution centre. A detailed programme has been prepared for organising 1,600 camps in the Malwa-Nimar region.

Camps have also been started in Indore city and other divisions. As many as 400 camps are being organised in Indore district under Samadhan Yojana. This sequence will continue till December 15. Camps have been started in the city, while in Indore rural, camps will be held from December 1.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:02 AM IST