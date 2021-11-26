Madhya Pradesh: State administrative, revenue officers raise voice police commissioner system

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Administrative Services Association (MPASA) and MP Revenue Officers Association have raised voice against police commissioner system and have written letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. The letters were sent on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Chouhan had announced to implement police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore.

Since then, the police headquarters and home department has started preparing the draft to implement the system.

The general secretary of MPASA Malika Nigam Nagar told Free Press that they are not against the system, but before implementing it, a joint meeting should be called wherein the members of MPASA be invited. She said since the system is new in the state, the state government should share its details with them.

The MPROS president Narendra Singh Thakur asked to hold meeting with the ministerial groups, secretary level groups, advocate council and other civil rights organisations before implementing it.

Thakur added that they should also be called as they are one of the stakeholders in the system.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:00 AM IST