Madhya Pradesh: DEO Pushp reviews preparations for bypolls with sector officers

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur collector and district election officer Manoj Pushp chaired a meeting of sector officers ahead of bypolls at Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district. In the meeting held at district collector office, Pushp inquired from each sector officer about status of polling station in their area. He also inquired about polling party and access route of voters to polling station.

Collector Pushp, on the basis of the feedback of the sector officers, directed that arrangements at polling stations should be completed immediately. While giving information about guidelines of the Election Commission, he also gave necessary directions.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh, district panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, deputy district election officer BL Chanap, Jobat assembly constituency returning officer Jagdish Mehra, all sub-divisional officers, all sector officers were present in the meeting.

Voter awareness rally organised

Under Sweep activities, a voter awareness rally was organized under the guidance of collector and district election officer Manoj Pushpa. Under the above activities, voter awareness activities were organised in Kabrisel, Dhyan, Kachla and Sajanpur villages under Kathivada tehsil. School students and field staff of various departments took out voter awareness initiative by taking out an awareness rally.

Country-made revolver seized

SP Alirajpur Manoj Kumar Singh said that police had intensified checking drive at inter-district check posts in wake of upcoming bypolls. Following this, police team seized a country-made 12 bore revolver during a checking drive at Phata inter-district check post under the Nanpur police station jurisdiction. Police arrested Dinesh Versingh. Value of seized revolver is around Rs 3,000. Case has been registered against him under relevant section of Arms Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:47 AM IST