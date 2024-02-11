Madhya Pradesh: Dental Association Seeks Action Against Quacks | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Unqualified dental practitioners continue to operate in the less affluent regions of the Mandsaur district and nearby villages with impunity, as the local administration turns a deaf ear to check quackery.

These unauthorised practitioners lack the necessary expertise, leading to improper treatments that compromise oral hygiene and pose serious health risks such as HIV, hepatitis and even cancer.

Mandsaur Dental Association has raised the alarm and gave a memorandum to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr GS Chauhan to address the rampant illegal practices.

As per the memorandum,three-four unauthorised dental ambulances plying across the Mandsaur district in broad daylight, providing incorrect treatments in rural areas.

The patients who visit these quacks in large numbers consider these people as their first option because of the low consultation fees that the latter charge.

On this, Chauhan made an assurance to take appropriate action against quacks, pledging to shut down illegal clinics and enforce stringent measures to safeguard public health.

Mandsaur Dental Association president Dr Vijay Patidar, secretary Dr Aleem Qureshi, joint secretary Dr Yash Mittal and other certified dentists were also present.