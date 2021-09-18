Madhya Pradesh: Dengue scare, no relief from vector-borne diseases, 22 more fall prey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for citizens from the deadly dengue scourge, which is spreading its tentacles across the city with each passing day. As many as 22 more people tested positive. With this, the total number of positive patients has reached 225, so far. Out of the 22 patients, 8 are females and 14 males, including 8 children.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 225 patients have tested positive, so far, including 120 males and 105 females. As many as 38 children have tested positive, so far.

“We’ve been running an intense anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and also to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged in the areas where dengue patients were found with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dr Patel said.

Only two patients admitted, cases rising in Vijay Nagar

While the number of patients is increasing in private hospitals, only two patients have been admitted to hospital according to the records of the health department.

The officials claimed that all the other patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalization, while many had been discharged healthily.

Officials also said cases had been increasing in the Vijay Nagar area as more than 5 patients in the area were found positive. Cases in Bhawarkuan also rising.

Patients tested positive include

Age of patient - Male/Female - Area of residence

69 years - male - Ward No 15

21 years - female - Bhawani Nagar

26 years - male - Vijay Nagar

8 years - female - Lahiya Colony

29 years - female - Vijay Nagar

17 years - male - Vijay Nagar

22 years - male - Brij Nayani Colony

33 years - male - Vijay Nagar

16 years - female - Vijay Nagar

13 years - male - Barlai Jagir

30 years - female - SS Infinitus

51 years - female - Palhar Nagar

30 years - male - Index Satellite

14 years - male - Paliya Village

24 years - male - Barfani Dham

14 years - male - Kanadiya

45 years - female - Saket Nagar

3 years - female - Indore

18 years - male - Mangal City

60 years - male - Padmawati Colony

22 years - male - Scheme 134

25 years - male - Padmavati Colony

