Madhya Pradesh: Mega Vaccination Drive 3 kicks off in Bhopal, target to vaccinate 32 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Mega vaccination-3 drive has been launched with target of 32 lakh to mark PM Narendra Modi birth day on Friday. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary flagged off Awareness Rath. Inoculation is being held at 12,222 vaccination centres in the state.

Overall tally is 5,40,73,805 while first dose tally is 4,32,30,444 and second dose tally is 1,08,43,361.

Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary while flagging off Awareness Rath, said, “We have to raise awareness in public about vaccination. We have appealed the people for vaccination.”

The state government has set a target of inoculating 100% of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine by September 30. Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination drive named “Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2” was conducted in Madhya Pradesh, during which more than four million vaccine doses were administered in the state.

While 2,420,374 doses were administered on the first day, as many as 1,649,751 doses were administered on the second day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:27 PM IST