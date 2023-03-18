 Madhya Pradesh: Demand to add prefix to Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project in Sanawad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Demand to add prefix to Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Demand to add prefix to Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project in Sanawad

The project will bring development to 60 remote villages including Katkoot region and tribal-dominated areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla has raised a demand to rename ambitious ‘Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project’ as ‘Katkoot-Sanwer Irrigation Lift Project’ which aims at changing the fate and picture of development in Barwaha assembly area.

Birla has written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard, in which it was stated that the project would be instrumental in stabilising agriculture production particularly in the years of drought and increase food production.

The project will bring development to 60 remote villages including Katkoot region and tribal-dominated areas. Moreover, water will also be available for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes in these villages.

This will change the fate and picture of development of Katkoot region prominently which is waiting for irrigation water since 7 decades of Indian Independence.

The project will not only give boost to agriculture, animal husbandry, milk production sectors but also create employment opportunities here. Every farm will have water for irrigation. Drinking water will be available from house to house.

The project is going to begin from Badel and Kundi villages of Katkoot area. Since Katkoot region is substantially getting benefitted from the project, the project name should be renamed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Narmada falls to alarming low, irks locals in Sanawad
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building demolished for road-widening work in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building demolished for road-widening work in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for supplying inferior materials in mass marriage in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for supplying inferior materials in mass marriage in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two principals, Three teachers suspended in paper leak case in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two principals, Three teachers suspended in paper leak case in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Complaining on CM helpline costs elderly woman, grandson dearly in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Complaining on CM helpline costs elderly woman, grandson dearly in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes illicit opium, poppy straw in multiple opreations...

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes illicit opium, poppy straw in multiple opreations...