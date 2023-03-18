Madhya Pradesh: Demand to add prefix to Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project in Sanawad

Representative Photo | File Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla has raised a demand to rename ambitious ‘Sanwer Lift Irrigation Project’ as ‘Katkoot-Sanwer Irrigation Lift Project’ which aims at changing the fate and picture of development in Barwaha assembly area.

Birla has written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard, in which it was stated that the project would be instrumental in stabilising agriculture production particularly in the years of drought and increase food production.

The project will bring development to 60 remote villages including Katkoot region and tribal-dominated areas. Moreover, water will also be available for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes in these villages.

This will change the fate and picture of development of Katkoot region prominently which is waiting for irrigation water since 7 decades of Indian Independence.

The project will not only give boost to agriculture, animal husbandry, milk production sectors but also create employment opportunities here. Every farm will have water for irrigation. Drinking water will be available from house to house.

The project is going to begin from Badel and Kundi villages of Katkoot area. Since Katkoot region is substantially getting benefitted from the project, the project name should be renamed.