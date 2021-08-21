Madhya Pradesh: Demand for flights to Amritsar, Pune

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State's Water Resources minister Tulsi Silawat has requested the Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start flights from Indore to Pune and Amritsar.

Silawat told Scindia the flights would help Sikhs and Sindhis who visit Amritsar for religious reasons (Golden Temple), while a large number of students from Indore study in Pune, and a flight would a boon for them also.

Union Minister Scindia assured that the demand made by Silawat will be considered by the Central Government.

Silawat made the demand before Scindia on Friday during the virtual programme organised for rolling out the flights from Jabalpur. As per the schedule Jabalpur-Indore-Jabalpur flight will also be starting from August 28.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:07 PM IST