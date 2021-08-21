Madhya Pradesh: Cargo facility to eight cities from Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): SpiceJet is all set to provide cargo facility in passenger aircraft following the response from the businessmen. SpiceJet has also received approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

SpiceJet management will provide cargo service from Gwalior to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jammu, Pune and Jaipur.

Airline services are continuously expanding in Gwalior. So far, eight metropolitan cities of the country have been connected to Gwalior via airline services.

As a result, SpiceJet has started flights between Gwalior to Jaipur. At the same, IndiGo is also going to start flights between Delhi-Indore via Gwalior from September 1.

Now on Monday, the company's marketing team will conduct a survey and will provide information about starting the cargo service in the aircraft by contacting the factory owner and industrialists.

Director of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Air Terminal, Ajay Srivastava, has said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has approved SpiceJet to start cargo service. In the initial phase, this service will be available in passenger aircraft only.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:46 PM IST