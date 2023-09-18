Madhya Pradesh: Delegates From 32 Countries Visit USC Project

Foreign delegates during their visit to Ujjain Smart City project | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a three-week international development programme on project and risk management, delegates visited Ujjain Smart City (USC) Project at Mahakal Lok.

The educational programme was organised and conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The delegates from Cote D’ivoire, Algeria, Cameroon, Gambia, Nigeria, Togo, South Sudan, Uzbekistan, Comoros, South Africa, Iraq, Republic of Sao Tome, Ecuador, Myanmar, Laos, Uganda, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Mali, Cambodia, Bhutan, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Ghana, Burundi, Palestine, Mozambique, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Madagascar and Sierra Leone were briefed about valuable insights into project management techniques and risk mitigation strategies with a special focus on Ujjain Smart City Project.

One of the programme highlights was a comprehensive presentation based on Kumbh management and persevering heritage which was delivered by Raushan Kumar Singh, UMC commissioner (executive director, USCL) and Ashish Kumar Pathak, the CEO of Ujjain Smart City project. The presentation provided delegates with a deep understanding of the project’s goals, achievements and future prospects.

Following the presentation, the international delegation had the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of Ujjain by visiting Triveni Museum, Mahakal Lok and the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple, a prominent religious and cultural landmark in Ujjain.

Closing remarks by Dr Taneja emphasised the importance of international co-operation in achieving sustainable urban development goals. He also extended his best wishes to the delegates in their future endeavours in the field of project and risk management.

The delegates, representing a diverse group of countries, expressed their appreciation for the warm hospitality and valuable knowledge gained during their visit in Ujjain.

They departed with newfound insights and a deeper understanding of project management, which they plan to apply in their own countries to contribute to their smart city initiatives and other development projects.