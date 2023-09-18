 MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally

MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally

Members of the hotel association, traders’ association and school students were present in the rally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuraqho municipality of Chhatarpur took out an awareness rally under the Indian Swacchata League in the town on Sunday.

Members of the hotel association, traders’ association and school students were present in the rally. The rally began from Children’s Park of the town, which was flagged off by general secretary of BJP, Arvind Pateria.

The rally passed through the bus stand, Gandhi Square, main market and Jain Mandir Road to reach Pashchimi Mandir of the town. It then reached the Matangeshwar Temple, where cleanliness activities were carried out.

It returned to the Children’s Park, where arrangements for refreshments had been made. The municipality chairman distributed certificates to everyone present on the occasion and expressed gratitude towards them for participating in the rally.

Read Also
Bhopal: Couple Who Committed Suicide In MP Nagar Feared Separation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kejriwal To Address Rally In MP's Vindhya Today

Bhopal: Kejriwal To Address Rally In MP's Vindhya Today

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies In Car Accident In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies In Car Accident In Satna

MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally

MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally

Annual Conference Of KV Schools’ Principals Ends In Itarsi Town Of Narmadapuram

Annual Conference Of KV Schools’ Principals Ends In Itarsi Town Of Narmadapuram

Spreading Message To Make Bhopal Garbage Free Yoga Session On Bhanpur Green Belt, Once A Landfill

Spreading Message To Make Bhopal Garbage Free Yoga Session On Bhanpur Green Belt, Once A Landfill