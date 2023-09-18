MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuraqho municipality of Chhatarpur took out an awareness rally under the Indian Swacchata League in the town on Sunday.

Members of the hotel association, traders’ association and school students were present in the rally. The rally began from Children’s Park of the town, which was flagged off by general secretary of BJP, Arvind Pateria.

The rally passed through the bus stand, Gandhi Square, main market and Jain Mandir Road to reach Pashchimi Mandir of the town. It then reached the Matangeshwar Temple, where cleanliness activities were carried out.

It returned to the Children’s Park, where arrangements for refreshments had been made. The municipality chairman distributed certificates to everyone present on the occasion and expressed gratitude towards them for participating in the rally.

