e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by USCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,276 new cases, 58 deaths, 3,723 recoveries Confirmed! Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:12 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Dead cow dragged on street in Barod town; two civic workers sacked

A video of the alleged incident, which took place on Thursday in Barod, around 26 km from the district headquarters, went viral on social media.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A dead cow was allegedly tied to a tractor-trolley and dragged on the road as it was being taken away for disposal in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, prompting the civic administration to sack two of its workers, an official said on Saturday.

A video of the alleged incident, which took place on Thursday in Barod, around 26 km from the district headquarters, went viral on social media.

The driver of the tractor-trolley and a helper were sacked soon after the incident, a senior civic official said, adding that the carcass was being taken out of the town to a cow shelter for disposal.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Four from Raisen die, six injured as SUV collides with truck in Rewa
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal