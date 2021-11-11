Madhya Pradesh: DAVV self-finance non-teaching staff stage protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-teaching self-finance employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya gave a miss to their work and staged a demonstration on UTD campus to press for their demand of annual increment on Wednesday.

Led by their president Deepak Solanki and general secretary Gajendra Parmar, members of DAVV Employees (Non-Teaching) Association boycotted official works and raised slogans against university administration.

They also held a meeting with university administrative officers but it failed to break the ice. The employees decided to continue with their boycott of official works till their one-point demand is not met.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:18 AM IST