Indore

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:18 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: DAVV self-finance non-teaching staff stage protest

They also held a meeting with university administrative officers but it failed to break the ice.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-teaching self-finance employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya gave a miss to their work and staged a demonstration on UTD campus to press for their demand of annual increment on Wednesday.

Led by their president Deepak Solanki and general secretary Gajendra Parmar, members of DAVV Employees (Non-Teaching) Association boycotted official works and raised slogans against university administration.

They also held a meeting with university administrative officers but it failed to break the ice. The employees decided to continue with their boycott of official works till their one-point demand is not met.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:18 AM IST
