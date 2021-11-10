Madhya Pradesh: Two Rewa cops caught accepting Rs 13,000 bribe; suspended

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police Rewa caught two police officers red-handed on Wednesday accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a man whom they had threatened to implicate in the Arms Act case, said an official.

SP Rewa Navneet Bhasin suspended Govindgarh police station in-charge SS Chouhan and ASI Deshraj Singh Parihar with immediate effect. The two cops have been line attached.

SP Lokayukta Rewa, Gopal Dhakad informed the media that Ashwin Mishra had approached the Lokayukta office and lodged a complaint against Chouhan and Parihar for seeking money to remove his name from the Arms Act case.

A few days ago, someone had opened fire during a party in Govindgarh area. The people attending the party had filed a police complaint stating that some unidentified people had allegedly opened fire on them and robbed them.

During investigation, police found that gunshots were fired during the party, however, they did not find any truth in the loot claim.

The police arrested the two persons in connection with firing gun shots. The two accused confessed to have brought the gun from Ashwin Mishra. The police, however, failed to establish the involvement of Ashwin in the case . The TI detained Ashwin and asked the latter to shell out Rs 10,000 if he wanted not to get implicated in Arms Act. Ashwin paid the amount.

But again the IT and ASI called Ashwin and demanded Rs 15000 to settle the case. TI Chouhan asked Ashwin to pay Rs 10,000 to him and Rs 5000 to ASI Parihar. Ashwani agreed to pay TI Rs 10,000 but refused to pay ASI the desired amount. He agreed on Rs 3,000.

SP further added that after the certification of the complaint a trap was formed and as soon as the bribe amount was paid to the officials on the police station premises, the Lokayukta sleuths arrested the duo.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:14 PM IST