Madhya Pradesh: DAVV floats fresh tender for online programmes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With cancelling the old tender, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has floated a new tender for setting up technical, academic and support infrastructure for development, launch and management of the online programmes to be offered by Centre for Distance and Online Education.

The lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state is all set to go global with four online postgraduate courses, including two MBA programmes.

The university had invited bids from agencies on revenue-sharing basis for setting up technical, academic and support infrastructure for development, launch and management of online with zero capital expenditure (no upfront cost) by the DAVV.

“Only two agencies had submitted the bids. The committee rejected the bids saying that there should have been at least three agencies in the fray. We have now again floated the tender,” said CDOE director Pratosh Bansal.

As it is a Grade A+ accredited university, DAVV has got approval from University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer MBA (HR, Marketing & Finance), MBA (Energy Management), MA (Sociology) and MA (Economics) courses through online mode.

Besides, the coordination committee, the apex body of higher education in the state, has also approved ordinances of the above-mentioned programmes in online mode.

Now, the DAVV can admit students across the world. The students pursuing online programmes won’t have to come to the university campus for attending lectures in offline mode. They can take online classes from wherever they are.

Bansal said that the students enrolled for online courses will have to go to a designated centre for writing exams. For that university would have to hire a software partner that has a global reach.

The tender has been floated for selecting the software partner.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:20 AM IST