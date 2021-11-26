Madhya Pradesh: BJP wants to end reservation granted by Constitution, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a scathing attack on BJP, state Congress president Kamal Nath said BJP leaders want to end reservation granted by the Constitution. Nath was addressing SC wing of the party on Constitution Day here on Friday.

“BJP leaders often give statement to end reservation and later withdraw it under public pressure. But this statement emanates from the soul of BJP leaders. They can take back the statement given in words, but what is in their soul cannot be taken back,” said Nath.

He said Constitution, which Baba Saheb has made for India is a source of inspiration for the whole world. He said constitution of many African countries is inspired by Indian Constitution.

“When the country became independent, Dalit settlements were built out of the village. It is only because of the efforts of the Congress party and the Constitution made by Baba Saheb that people belonging to SC were granted equal rights in the society,” he remarked.

Nath said that youths connected to WhatsApp and internet get lot of information from all across the spectrum. He said BJP is misleading youth by spreading false information.

“A campaign is being run to enroll large numbers of SC people in the Congress party. Party workers should sit with them and tell them about Constitution of India and the work done by Congress party for SC, ST,” Nath added.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:52 PM IST